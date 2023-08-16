MASSENA — A proposal to house migrants from New York City in the Quality Inn hotel in Massena is a non-starter, Mayor Gregory M. Paquin said.
Speaking during Tuesday’s village board meeting, Paquin said that if the proposal pans out, the hotel would be considered a boarding house, which isn’t allowed under the village code.
“We reached out to the village attorney and had a look at our code. By use of that, that’s the way they proposed it, that it would become a boarding house. That’s not allowable in our code. As a result, they wouldn’t be able to use that building. So, when I say this isn’t going to happen, I mean it. This isn’t going to happen. Unless New York state comes in and rewrites our code, I don’t see that happening,” he said.
Gary Melius, the owner of the Quality Inn and a Long Island-based power broker who owns a handful of hotel properties across New York, had been “begging” New York City Mayor Eric L. Adams to send some of the migrants who have overburdened the city to the 115-room, two-star hotel on West Orvis Street in Massena.
The hotel is owned by the St. Lawrence Hotel Corp. with a mailing address under Oheka Castle, a luxury hotel Melius maintains and appears to sometimes reside at in Suffolk County.
That was a concern to former Mayor James F. Hidy, who spoke during Tuesday’s public comment period. He said now that back taxes had been paid on the hotel, village officials should be adamant about not allowing the proposal to come to fruition. Melius owed more than three years of property taxes to the county, totaling more than $364,000.
“He didn’t come up with the money. It’s the bank that came up with the money. That’s usually the first step in protecting an asset,” Paquin said.
Hidy said that no matter who paid the back taxes, the proposal would place a burden on the town, village and county.
“It’s going to put an awful tax on this village, the county, the township, whatever. It’s going to financially burden us. Not that we’re already burdened,” he said. “You sat here and listened to code enforcement about what’s going on in certain areas of the village and you want to put 100-some illegal people in the middle of downtown.”
Hidy said that, during his tenure as mayor, there was a proposal to purchase the former Slavin’s furniture store building.
“One of the reasons why we didn’t sell the Slavin’s building to a guy that wanted it is because he was going to put 72 apartments in there,” he said. “It’s downtown. You talk about the pristine of the downtown, all the good stuff. You have to maintain it, not to mention the safety factors. We don’t know who these people are.”
He said a comment by Paquin caught his attention.
“What caught my eye, Greg, is that you made the comment, ‘Take a deep breath. This is not going to happen.’ I don’t know where you’re getting your sources from because you have 30 municipalities downstate that passed resolutions not to have it done in their communities. St. Lawrence County, for whatever reason, didn’t do it,” Hidy said.
He was corrected by Village Administrator Monique N. Chatland, who said the county had declared a state of emergency in May. County officials declared the state of emergency in case there was a surge in migrants with the ending of Title 42, which allowed U.S. officials to turn away people seeking asylum at the U.S.-Mexico border on the grounds of preventing the spread of COVID-19.
“Thank you for correcting me on that,” Hidy said. “But, I would hope that you can’t be that naive to think that they’re not going to send these people somewhere outside (New York City). To think that they’re not going to bring them up here this far north is ridiculous. We’re out of sight, out of mind. There’s no question about it. It’s just a matter of time. I hope you have a Plan B. You have to have a Plan B because they’re going to be here and it’s going to put an awful burden on code enforcement, on the police department, on the finances. I just hope you guys realize it’s in the works. There’s no question about it. They’re going to be here.”
He had left by the time Paquin addressed the situation again at the end of the meeting.
“I realize everyone’s worried about what I referred to as the migrant crisis. Had Mr. Hidy stuck around, he probably would have heard what I had to say,” Paquin said.
He said resources in the north country are limited to provide what the migrants would need.
“I think if you ask everyone if we had the resources, my god, yeah, we’d do it with open arms. We don’t,” he said. “And I think what a lot of people forget is we do have migrants in this community. They come across the northern border. If you don’t think we do, you’re turning a blind eye. They’re already here. This county has over 200 people that are homeless, and we struggle even to help them. I’m very confident that the state government’s aware of that.”
