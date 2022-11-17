OGDENSBURG — Mayor Jeffrey M. Skelly’s court case over false statements he is accused of making to the Ogdensburg Police Department has been adjourned at his request.
Mr. Skelly was arrested on Aug. 23 following a complaint that was received “pursuant to an investigation in November of 2021 that occurred at the Ogdensburg Police Department.”
In September, Mr. Skelly appeared before Oswegatchie Town Justice Lindsey Cougler-Bouchey on charges of providing a false statement, misdemeanors.
The case was dismissed because the charges were filed in the wrong town. The charges were then refiled and he reappeared in court Wednesday.
The appearance was adjourned at his request and moved to Dec. 21. Mr. Skelly was not present.
The charges stem from the November arrest of Gerald H. Mack, a retired captain with the Ogdensburg Fire Department, who was accused by Mr. Skelly of slashing tires at his residence.
On May 24, Mr. Mack had charges of fourth-degree stalking and fourth-degree criminal mischief, both misdemeanors, dismissed in Lisbon Town Court due to a lack of evidence.
The complaint states that on Nov. 9, 2021, at about 3:30 p.m., Mr. Skelly “knowingly made a false written statement to Ogdensburg Police Detective Jarret N. Leclair” about the tire slashing complaint.
