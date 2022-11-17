Skelly case in Oswegatchie court Nov. 16

Skelly

OGDENSBURG — Mayor Jeffrey M. Skelly’s court case over false statements he is accused of making to the Ogdensburg Police Department has been adjourned at his request.

Mr. Skelly was arrested on Aug. 23 following a complaint that was received “pursuant to an investigation in November of 2021 that occurred at the Ogdensburg Police Department.”

