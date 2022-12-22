HEUVELTON — The ongoing court case involving Ogdensburg Mayor Jeffrey M. Skelly allegedly making false statements to police officers was adjourned for the second time Wednesday.
On Wednesday, Mr. Skelly was set to appear in Oswegatchie Town Court but his case was adjourned until Jan. 18. Mr. Skelly and his attorney were not present.
The charges stem from an investigation into the slashing of tires at Mr. Skelly’s home last November. He accused Gerald H. Mack, a retired captain of the Ogdensburg Fire Department, of the tire slashing. On May 24, Mr. Mack had charges of fourth-degree stalking and fourth-degree criminal mischief, both misdemeanors, dismissed in Lisbon Town Court due to lack of evidence.
The complaint against Mr. Skelly by sheriff’s deputies states that on Nov. 9, 2021, Mr. Skelly “knowingly made a false written statement to Ogdensburg Police Detective Jarret N. Leclair.”
Mr. Skelly had appeared in town court on Nov. 17 and his appearance was adjourned at his request and moved to Dec. 21.
Originally charged by sheriff’s deputies on Aug. 23, Oswegatchie Town Court Justice Lindsey Cougler-Bouchey dismissed the two charges of providing a false statement, misdemeanors, due to the charges being filed in the wrong town. Deputies later filed new charges against Mr. Skelly in Ogdensburg City Court. The case was later transferred to Oswegatchie Town Court.
