OGDENSBURG — Ogdensburg Mayor Jeffrey M. Skelly has revealed another budget proposal, this one aimed at fixing what he calls a “significant pay disparity” between city workers and seeks to equalize healthcare contribution rates between the various employee unions.
In a press release issued Thursday, Mr. Skelly stated that he has requested City Manager Stephen P. Jellie to provide recommendations to the city council on how to make changes to the city’s employee pay and healthcare contributions program. Some employees make more money than others, according to Mr. Skelly, and the lower-paid employees are forced to pay more for healthcare.
“My administration will not allow the significant pay disparity that has existed for many years between employee groups to continue; it is just not fair and equitable in any way, shape or form,” Mr. Skelly wrote.
He blames past city councils that he said knowingly condoned the “irresponsible practice of the city manager bargaining individually with employee unions for pay and healthcare contributions without considering the impact to the entire city workforce.”
Salaries and healthcare contributions are tied to contracts between the police, fire and CSEA unions representing the city’s workforce. In 2019, city council approved a six-year contract with the firefighters, a seven-year contract with police officers and a five-year contract with CSEA representing Department of Public Works and administrative staff.
Mr. Skelly wrote that a pay gap exists between city employees at the same organizational level of responsibility as high as 39% and only drops to a low of 11%.
An informational sheet provided with the press release titled “City of Ogdensburg, 2021 Budget Analysis, Average Salary & Health Care Costs,” details the average salaries as well as their annual contributions towards healthcare between union members for the fire and police departments, DPW and administrative positions.
Union positions at the fire department have an average salary of $70,767 rising to $131,968 with benefits, taxes and related expenses. Union positions at the police department have an average salary of $63,971 rising to $123,442, including benefits, taxes and related expenses.
Average salaries of DPW positions are $51,702 with employees making a total of $83,697 with benefits.
Average salaries of administrative staff are $50,755 with it rising to $76,611 with benefits.
Healthcare costs were also included in the informational sheet. The annual premium for a single plan was $10,239, a two-person plan was $20,477 and a family plan was set at $28,248.
Union firefighters pay $824 for a single-plan contribution, $1,297 for a two-person plan and $1,584 for the family plan contribution compared to $2,048, $4,095 and $5,650 respectively for the other union members in the police department, DPW and administrative staff.
Those union members contribute 20% compared to only 6-8% from the union firefighters, according to the information provided by Mr. Skelly.
In response, Jason T. Bouchard, president of Ogdensburg Professional Firefighters Local 1799, stated that the press release represents the current administration’s most recent example of their disregard for their legally binding collective bargaining agreement.
“This shameful attempt to divide the city workforce not only contains inaccuracies, but totally ignores decades’ worth of good faith, give and take negotiations between both parties. Negotiations stemming back to a time where our department was twice its current size. Make no mistake, our Union has given. This attempt at a public shaming is yet another indicator of the negotiating tact of this administration,” stated Mr. Bouchard in an email, “Also, after re-reading the release, it seems unfortunate that it appears that Mayor Skelly is seeking to engage and enflame members of Council, before campaign season is underway.”
The mayor takes aim at the 2019 city council that approved long-term contracts before members left office and the new majority of the council — consisting of Mr. Skelly and councilors John Rishe, Bill Dillabough and Steve Fisher — took their oaths in January of 2020.
“It is no secret that members of the 2019 city council sought to tie the hands of the newly elected 2020 city council by approving the unaffordable raises and employee perks contained in the police and fire union contracts,” Mr. Skelly wrote. “Unfortunately, in their rush to ratify those contracts before the new council assumed office they furthered the divide in employee take home pay and forced most all employees to contribute 20% toward healthcare while allowing members of the fire department to remain as low as 6%.”
Mr. Skelly stated that he will try and convince the entire city council to support the recommendations and reforms needed in October during the budget sessions.
His goal will be to close the pay gap by at least 6% in 2022 and equalize the employee contribution rate toward healthcare over the next two years.
“I look forward to all members of city council working collectively on this proposal so that we can honestly state that the city is committed to our dedicated workforce, compensates all employees fairly and ensures equal access to affordable healthcare at the lowest cost to taxpayers possible,” Mr. Skelly concluded.
