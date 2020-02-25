OGDENSBURG — Mayor Jeffery M. Skelly wants the city to look into leasing the Dobisky Center to a private operator.
“It would be an option to look and see the viability of leasing the Dobisky Center as a whole, which would include the marina, the kitchen area, to a businessperson for a year-round restaurant,” Mr. Skelly said.
The city would have a cost savings, Mr. Skelly said, when lighting, staffing, water and sewer are considered.
There would also be revenue to be gained from the lease, he said.
“It really is empty and underutilized,” Mr. Skelly said.
The city has, in the past, tried to lease out the kitchen of the Dobisky Center without success.
Mr. Skelly pointed out that New York state leases out facilities to private operators such as the marina at Coles Creek State Park.
The lessee would be required to make some investment into the property, Mr. Skelly said, pointing out the bedraggled landscaping surrounding the building as an example of something to be improved.
Councilor Nichole Kennedy asked whether changing the nature of the building would endanger any grant funding such as the recently won REDI grant to repair and improve the seawall around the marina.
“We need to make sure the public still has the same access to the Dobisky Center that they do now,” City Manager Sarah Purdy said. “Which would mean making sure there is still a community room in there. I would assume that anybody that would want to put a restaurant in there would be OK with that.”
The city is projected to make $42,000 from slip rentals in the marina, Ms. Purdy said.
“So you need to keep in mind that for anybody that we are leasing out to, that what they will be paying us, has to be at least that much,” she said.
“There is a ways to go,” Mr. Skelly said. “We have to look at all the numbers and see how viable it is. We have to think of it as a draw for the area.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.