Ogdensburg’s Tooley says he had vote to fill vacant seat

Michael Tooley

OGDENSBURG — Michael J. Tooley says he believes he has received a majority vote from City Council and should be sworn-in Monday evening to fill a vacant seat.

In a letter to Interim City Manager Andrea L. Smith dated Aug. 10, Tooley, who is running for mayor in the November election, stated his case as to why he should have been appointed to fill the vacancy caused by the June resignation of Nichole Kennedy.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.