OGDENSBURG — Michael J. Tooley says he believes he has received a majority vote from City Council and should be sworn-in Monday evening to fill a vacant seat.
In a letter to Interim City Manager Andrea L. Smith dated Aug. 10, Tooley, who is running for mayor in the November election, stated his case as to why he should have been appointed to fill the vacancy caused by the June resignation of Nichole Kennedy.
On July 24, City Council could not break a tie, that occurred 20 times, between members on who should fill the vacant seat — Tooley or Robert Edie. Roll call votes that began on the seventh vote showed that Mayor Jeffrey M. Skelly and Councilors William B. Dillabough and Steven M. Fisher were in favor of Edie and Councilors John A. Rishe, Michael B. Powers and Daniel E. Skamperle sided with Tooley.
Ultimately, Edie bowed out but a vote to appoint Tooley failed to get the four majority votes to place him on City Council when Skelly and Fisher abstained and Dillabough voted no.
In the letter, Tooley believes that he had the majority votes with three votes, not four, since abstentions do not count in determining the majority vote, according to Roberts Rules of Order which he quoted in the letter.
“Therefore, since abstentions do not count in determining if a majority vote is achieved, the vote taken on Bill -67 results in a majority vote of 3 – 1,” wrote Tooley, “Based on my findings, please plan for the City Clerk to swear me in as a City Councillor.”
In a written response to Tooley, Smith stated that after consulting with the city’s legal counsel, a majority vote for City Council is four votes since it currently has six members.
She cited Administrative Regulations (AR) 17F Local Laws, ordinances, resolutions and motions, that states – “Majority vote required. Unless otherwise provided by law or the City Charter, an affirmative vote of at least a majority of the members of the Council shall be necessary to pass any issue.”
Smith also wrote that, as city manager, she does not have the authorization to “direct the city clerk to swear in anyone who has not receive a majority vote.”
Smith concluded by writing that “in the best interest of the city,” a vote to fill the vacancy has been placed on the agenda for Monday’s City Council meeting at 6 p.m. Smith had previously stated that the obligation to fill the council vacancy resides on the City Council itself.
The city’s Vacancy Committee had recommended that City Council select Tooley, Edie or Michael Weaver to the vacant seat. All three are running for council seats in November, Tooley for mayor and Edie and Weaver as councilors. Also running for council seats are past councilors Jennifer Stevenson and R. Storm Cilley.
Mayor Skelly, along with Fisher, Rishe and Dillabough are not running for reelection in the fall after taking office in January of 2020.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.