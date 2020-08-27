POTSDAM — Ian T. McCrum has been appointed assistant professor of chemical & biomolecular engineering at Clarkson University.
He received his Ph.D. in chemical engineering from Pennsylvania State University and his bachelor of science degree in chemical engineering from Clarkson. He is originally from Wallkill.
McCrum’s research interests are in the area of energy and electrochemistry, to develop techniques for low-cost renewable energy storage and the production of fuels and chemicals from biomass and renewable electricity. His approach combines experimental surface science, catalysis, and electrochemistry with atomic-scale computational modeling using density functional theory.
He has co-published in Journal of the American Chemical Society, Angewandte Chemie, ACS Applied Materials and Interfaces, Journal of Catalysis, and Journal of Physical Chemistry C, among other publications and presentations.
McCrum is a member of the American Institute of Chemical Engineers, Electrochemical Society, International Society of Electrochemistry and the North American Catalysis Society.
He was previously an EU Marie Skłodowska-Curie postdoctoral fellow at Leiden University in the Netherlands.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.