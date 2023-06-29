WADDINGTON — The Waddington Town Board appointed Deputy Supervisor Travis McKnight to the position of town supervisor, which Alex Hammond is vacating as of today.
The appointment was made at a special meeting on June 19.
Updated: June 29, 2023 @ 11:03 pm
Hammond has accepted an assignment as the State Casualty Affairs Coordinator for the New York Army National Guard in Latham.
In separate motions, the town board accepted Hammond’s letter of resignation as supervisor, accepted McKnight’s letter of resignation as town councilman, and appointed McKnight to fill the office of town supervisor starting July 1.
McKnight has been a town councilman for than 12 years and has served much of his time as deputy town supervisor.
His service on the board spans three supervisors.
He was served as a supervisor before. While Hammond was deployed for nine months to Europe with the National Guard, McKnight was the acting supervisor.
“It takes a team,” McKnight said in a prepared statement. “If there is one thing I have learned in my 12 years on the town board, it’s that. I am honored to be appointed town supervisor and I am excited to continue to build upon the work we have done as a town board.”
“Travis is the perfect person for the job. Not only does he have the experience and temperament for the position, but it’s not hard to see that he truly only wants the best for the community of Waddington,” Hammond said in a news release from the town.
