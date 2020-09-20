CANTON — About 700 St. Lawrence County seniors rely on the Office for the Aging to provide hot meals, but critically low numbers of volunteers are putting a strain on the service.
Monday through Friday, about 18 nutrition program staff members from the Office for the Aging prepare hundreds of meals at eight centers around the county. Traditionally, volunteers would then arrive and deliver the hot meals to seniors, but changes brought on due to the coronavirus pandemic have increased demand and decreased the force of volunteers, a problem Office for the Aging Director Andrea Montgomery thinks the winter may only exacerbate.
“We don’t have enough volunteers from the general community coming in to help us support our continued efforts, and certainly not enough to support expansion efforts,” Ms. Montgomery said.
Prior to the pandemic, Ms. Montgomery said the nutrition program had about 50 to 75 volunteers. While that number actually temporarily increased at the onset of the pandemic, it’s now fallen even lower to about 25 to 50 regular volunteers.
“We had an enormous amount of community involvement and support, but unfortunately in the last month or so, those folks have had to go back to work,” Ms. Montgomery said. “We have a critical shortage of volunteers right now.”
Due to the shortage, Ms. Montgomery said staff members now often have to complete one, sometimes two, of the 19 delivery routes on their own.
Prior to the pandemic, the nutrition program only had 15 hot meal routes. Once COVID-19 took hold, the office shut down its congregate dining program and offered those individuals home-delivered meals instead, increasing the delivery clientele 30% to 40%. There’s also still a waiting list of about 50 seniors, many of them in reaches of the county that don’t have a nearby delivery route.
“Really, this is one of the critical components of helping older adults age in place, which is what they all want to do,” Ms. Montgomery said. “They want to remain in their own home safely for as long as possible and delivering them a hot delicious meal is one of the critical components to help them to do that.”
Ms. Montgomery said the office can be fairly flexible with volunteers if individuals can only work a few hours a month or certain days of the week. More information about the program can be found at stlawco.org/Departments/OfficefortheAging, or by calling the office at 315-386-4730.
