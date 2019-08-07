OGDENSBURG — On the heels of the announcement of a $10.2 million order from the United States Marine Corps, Med-Eng, LLC and the Ogdensburg Bridge and Port Authority have agreed to a rental agreement that expands the space being used by the manufacturer.
The rental agreement will see Med-Eng take over the remaining 7,700 square feet in Building 14 in the Authority’s light-industrial Commerce Park. This is a 30 percent increase to Med-Eng’s present footprint.
Med-Eng manufactures protective clothing and tools for bomb disposal personnel for the armed forces and for law enforcement.
The Marine Corps order is being piggy-backed on an order placed by the United States Air Force in 2017.
This selection by the Marine Corps completes acceptance by multiple branches of the United States military, including the Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force and Army, of the most current Med-Eng bomb suit ensembles, the company reported.
“This is a significant contract win that will bring direct economic benefits to northern New York, including increased employment,” Brad Williams, president of The Safariland Group, Med-Eng’s parent company, said.
The expansion project with was facilitated by John A. Rishe, the Authority’s Director of Commercial and Industrial Development.
“They’re an excellent company to have in the park,” Mr. Rishe said. “It’s a good example of a Canadian company that needs a U.S. location to meet U.S. content requirements. That’s one of our selling points in attracting companies to Ogdensburg and the north country.”
Med-Eng employs about 40 people in its Ogdensburg facility.
“It’s an excellent win for the community. I am sure they will be doing additional hires,” Mr. Rishe said. “They’re a good employer, we’re happy to be able to facilitate it for them and glad we had the space available.”
Med-Eng has been manufacturing in Ogdensburg since 2005.
“We are very excited to be expanding our manufacturing facilities in Ogdensburg and to be working with the Ogdensburg Bridge & Port Authority,” Rob Reynolds, Vice President and General Manager of Med-Eng said in a press release from OBPA. “For more than 10 years, our team here has been building suits and helmets that protect and save the lives of American service men and women. That’s both a responsibility for us and a source of pride for the community.”
With the expansion the Bridge and Port Authority has reached 91 percent occupancy in its industrial park.
“It is always great when we can assist one of our tenants to expand,” Wade A. Davis, Executive Director of the Bridge and Port Authority said. “Med-Eng is an outstanding company that is an important local employer in Ogdensburg, and we hope they will see continued growth.”
The Authority’s industrial park consists of 170,200 square feet with 14,851 square feet available for rent.
