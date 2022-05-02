MASSENA — Purchasing a home in St. Lawrence County is getting more expensive by the year.
According to data from the New York Association of Realtors, the median price for a home in 2017 was $82,950. Since then, it’s jumped to $90,250 in 2018, $96,950 in 2019, $105,500 in 2020 and $123,500 in 2021.
Planner II Matilda M. Larson from the St. Lawrence County Planning Office said that’s a 45.8% increase since 2017, and a 17.1% increase since 2020.
But, she said during a webinar that was hosted by Central New York Fair Housing and the St. Lawrence County Fair Housing Task Force, that’s not far off from state statistics — a 51% increase since 2017 and a 19.4% increase since 2020.
Still, she said, the number of homes sold in St. Lawrence County accelerated faster than New York as a whole.
“In 2021, there were just under 1,000 houses sold in St. Lawrence County. That was essentially an 18% increase from 2020. About 818 homes sold in 2020. But, a 19% jump from 2017. In 2017, there were about 807 houses, so more houses sold in St. Lawrence County at a faster rate than the state average,” Ms. Larson said.
“While our housing values continue to be affordable compared to what is happening at the state level for their median values, it is becoming further out of reach for people who need access to affordable housing,” she said.
She also reviewed a survey conducted by Jefferson Community College last June involving 476 St. Lawrence County residents who responded either by phone or online.
For one of the questions, 21%, or one out of every five respondents said they were looking to either buy or rent a home in the past year.
“When asked about their assessment on the quality of housing that was available to them, overall half of all respondents said that the quality of housing that’s available to them was excellent or good. But, if you look at the response rate between whether or not persons own or rent a home, you will see that there are very few renters who say that the quality of housing available to them is excellent. That is rated at about a 1% compared to 7% of owners who said that housing quality is excellent,” Ms. Larson said.
“For the category of poor, nearly 10% of homeowners said that the housing available to them was poor compared to renters. Twenty-eight percent of survey respondents who rent homes said that housing available was rated of poor quality. So, if you were a renter, there is a greater degree of likelihood that you’re going to say it is poor compared to whether or not you own your home,” she said.
Respondents were also asked their personal financial situation compared to the previous year.
“In 2021, roughly two out of every three people who participated in the survey said their financial situation had not changed. What is interesting to note, however, is for households that said their situation had changed, a majority of those reported that their financial situation was worse. So, while a majority, two out of every three, said that their financial position had not changed, for those who reported that there was a change, for the most part it was negative. Almost one third of every household to participate in the survey said that their financial situation was worse than the year before,” Ms. Larson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.