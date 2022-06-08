CANTON — The trial of a Massena man accused of a fatal hit-and-run continued Wednesday with more prosecution testimony.
Blakely S. Houle, 23, is accused of causing the death of James M. Hayes, 30, on May 29, 2021,
Houle is charged in an eight-count indictment with second-degree manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, two counts of first-degree attempted assault and two counts of second-degree attempted assault. All of the charges are felonies. The homicide charges stem from Mr. Hayes’s death. The assault and attempted assault charges are for allegedly trying to run over people at the scene.
The trial began with opening statement Friday in St. Lawrence County Court.
The prosecution called Dr. Samuel A. Livingstone, chief medical examiner for St. Lawrence and Jefferson counties, to the stand Wednesday.
Dr. Livingstone performed the autopsy on Mr. Hayes at Canton-Potsdam Hospital last spring. He testified that Mr. Hayes had several fractures to his skull and bleeding in his brain.
He added that the fractures indicated the whole head had been crushed by a large amount of force. He also testified that Mr. Hayes’s femur, the thighbone, had been broken and was “partially detached from the rest of his body.”
The cause of death, Dr. Livingstone testified, was “skull fractures due to blunt-force trauma.”
During cross examination, Dr. Livingstone was asked about preexisting medical conditions that were documented in Mr. Hayes’s autopsy report. They included “schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, anxiety and depression,” he testified.
Houle’s defense attorney, Jason M. Marx, asked Dr. Livingstone whether those conditions would have made Mr. Hayes more likely to be struck by a car.
“Those with bipolar disorder are more likely for inappropriate behaviors and those with depression can tend to be less active,” Dr. Livingstone replied.
Mr. Marx also asked about toxicology results. Mr. Hayes’s blood alcohol content was 0.222%, Dr. Livingstone testified, adding that traces of caffeine and an antidepressant were also found. Dr. Livingstone testified that Mr. Hayes’s “judgment would be impaired while being intoxicated and the antidepressant makes those systems worse.”
The trial will continue at 9:30 a.m. Thursday with more witness testimony.
