DEKALB JUNCTION — Contenders on the November ballot for the Town of DeKalb are holding a Meet the Candidates event on Sept.12 at the Hermon-DeKalb Central School cafeteria, 709 East DeKalb Road, from 6:30-8 p.m.
Candidates for Office (in alphabetical order)
Highway Superintendent: Wayne Holland - Democrat (Incumbent)
Town Clerk: Kelly Davis - Republican & Democrat
Town Council (Two Seats up for Election): Connie Elen - Republican (Incumbent); Andrew Fenton - Democrat (Incumbent); Darrcy Matthews - Republican; Eric Yager - Democrat
Town Supervisor: Janice Brabaw - Democrat; Jordan Deleel - Republican
Previous plans to hold a joint event with Hermon candidates was canceled
