LOUISVILLE — With a rise in recent criminal activity in their community, Louisville residents will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday to discuss forming a Neighborhood Watch program.
The meeting was originally scheduled to be held in the Louisville Municipal Building board room. But Shawn Thompson, who is helping to get the program off the ground, said they’ve heard from so many people who plan on attending that they moved the meeting to the fire station next door.
Undersheriff Brooks J. Bigwarfe is scheduled to be on hand to answer questions.
“He’ll have advice from the law enforcement perspective. They can come out and ask questions,” Mr. Thompson said.
He said they’ve seen an increase in robberies and break-ins over the past six months, something that’s not the norm for the small community.
“We don’t really have a lot of crime, if you will. We’re known for low crime. But as of late, there’s been a crime wave in the town. We’d like to send a message to the perpetrators that we’re watching and will report the information to law enforcement immediately,” he said. “My concern is for the elderly population. A lot of our residents are up there in age.”
Some of the residents have posted their experiences on social media. One person’s parents on Willard Road caught someone behind their garage on their security camera.
“He was about to walk up to and try the main door but noticed the light on their camera. He turned slowly and left,” the individual wrote.
“This is our town, and we deserve the right to be able to live without the fear and danger of someone breaking into your residence to take what you had to work for,” another person wrote.
One resident who has lived in Louisville for about 80-plus years had his house broken into and his pistol stolen. Mr. Thompson said the resident told him he had never had that problem previously.
“It’s upsetting. A lot of elderly folks are checking their locks at night,” he said. “People are installing security cameras as well.”
A Neighborhood Watch could put a damper on some criminal activity.
“We would be the eyes and ears of law enforcement for our community,” Mr. Thompson said.
He said they’re hoping to start organizing the program and get some volunteers in place during Tuesday’s meeting, and then continue building up the program.
“This is just basically an information meeting to facilitate some further interest,” he said.
For more information, contact Mr. Thompson at 315-296-3529.
