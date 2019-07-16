MASSENA — A joint meeting between village and town officials that had been scheduled for Thursday has been postponed.
The meeting had been scheduled to include a presentation from a citizen’s committee that has been overseeing a consolidation study.
The Massena study includes a look at viable options for the dissolution of the village, as well as all options for the village and town.
Village and town officials agreed in August 2017 to join in applying for grant funding from the New York Department of State Division of Local Government Services for the study. The agreement with the Center for Governmental Research is being done at a cost not to exceed $45,000, with the town and village contributing equally to the local share.
The Local Government Citizens Empowerment Grant program provides “financial and technical assistance to local governments for planning and implementing activities necessary for the reorganization of municipal government and government functions in order to provide an opportunity for local government officials to examine and implement new initiatives that can help reduce the growth in municipal expenses and introduce new efficiencies in the delivery of services.”
Village trustees were awarded the grant funding in 2018 and issued a request for proposals and qualifications during their Oct. 16 meeting. Two firms submitted bids, which were opened on Jan. 17 during the initial meeting of a seven-person citizens’ committee that’s overseeing the reorganization study between the town and village.
The seven-person citizen’s committee includes Tony Zappia, David Grant and Tony David, who had been appointed by town council members; Sherry Thompson, John Wicke and Timothy Ahlfeld, who were appointed by village trustees; and Vance Fleury, who was a joint appointment. There are no representatives from either village or town government to avoid any potential bias.
That group is coordinating their efforts with the state’s Department of State, and a project manager is helping guide them through the process.
