CANTON — Village officials are seeking community members to serve on a new public safety committee.
Through the village’s response to Executive Order 203, called the New York State Police Reform and Reinvention Collaborative, the municipal Public Safety Committee and a community working group made several recommendations for ongoing reform, including establishing a standing Community Engagement Committee.
The village anticipates the new committee will meet quarterly to discuss public safety challenges and opportunities with the Canton Police Department and municipal officials. The committee will also be tasked with planning community events involving police — barbecues with college students, picnics and forums, for example.
About 10 people representing a broad spectrum of community members will ideally serve on the committee. Interest forms can be filled out on the municipal website, cantonny.gov, and are available at the village clerk’s office in the municipal building, 60 Main St. The village is aiming to collect interest forms until Sept. 13.
For more information, contact village Trustees Elizabeth Larrabee and Anna Sorensen, elarrabee@cantonny.gov and asorensen@cantonny.gov.
