OGDENSBURG — There will be no parade down State Street on Memorial Day, but flags will still fly and those who gave their lives in defense of the nation will be remembered and honored.
“I hate to cancel the parade,” said former Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Allan E. Mooney, who has been organizing the Ogdensburg Memorial Day parade and ceremony for 30 years. “But I kind of had to do it.”
While the COVID-19 pandemic has forced the cancelation of the parade, Mr. Mooney will still be looking for volunteers to place 2,000 flags on the graves of veterans in Ogdensburg’s cemeteries.
“We don’t have a date for that yet,” Mr. Mooney said.
He will get the word out closer to the holiday.
On Memorial Day, Mr. Mooney will organize a small party of people to go to the cemetery to place wreathes, lower the flag to half-staff and have a quiet ceremony. It will not be open to the public.
The traditional soup and sandwich lunch at the American Legion Post 69 has been canceled, he said.
The Patriot 5K walk/run, which served as fundraiser, has also been called off.
Those who want to financially support the Memorial Day effort can mail donations to American Legion, P.O. Box 1454, Ogdensburg, N.Y., 13669.
“We’re not desperate for money,” Mr. Mooney said. “We have a good reserve.”
Who cancels Memorial Day?
