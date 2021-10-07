OGDENSBURG — A menacing complaint on Wednesday resulted in the arrest of two city residents on methamphetamine possession charges, according to Ogdensburg police.
Police said that Paul Cruse Jr., 43, and Amanda L. Lawrence, 37, both of 1416 Ford St., were charged with felony third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance following the execution of a search warrant for the residence after police had received a complaint that a gun was used to threaten someone.
An imitation pistol as well as a large amount of crystal meth was allegedly found during the search, according to city police.
Mr. Cruse was additionally charged with two counts of second-degree menacing, a misdemeanor, and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a felony. He was arraigned in City Court and remanded to county jail without bail.
Ms. Lawrence was arraigned in City Court and was released on her own recognizance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.