GOUVERNEUR — Certified Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner Dorothy Maunda has joined Gouverneur Hospital’s Outpatient Behavioral Health team at 77 West Barney St., Gouverneur.
Ms. Maunda received her Psychiatric-Mental Health Nurse Practitioner certification through the American Nurses Credentialing Center. She earned her Master of Family Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner degree from the State University of New York at Binghamton.
Ms. Maunda may be a familiar face to many in the North Country, as she has worked in the Critical Care Unit at both Canton-Potsdam Hospital and Massena Memorial Hospital.
“St. Lawrence Health is a second family to me. Having worked at SLH hospitals as an ICU nurse for 10 years, I know first-hand how dedicated the teams are to excellent patient care,” Ms. Maunda said.
“The acute need for mental health care providers across the nation, especially in rural communities, and a keen interest in psychiatric medicine, prompted me to pursue an advanced practice nursing degree in psychiatry,” she continued. “It pleases me greatly to continue working for SLH in this new nurse practitioner position. I look forward to collaborating with other health care team members to make a difference, and help improve the mental health needs and overall well-being of the community.”
As a Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner, Ms. Maunda provides a full range of primary mental health care services, including biopsychosocial assessment, and diagnosis of patients with mental illness and co-occurring disorders. Treatment modalities include both medication and psychotherapeutic management.
