The National Weather Service is predicting a powerful winter storm will be in the area from Friday through Christmas. Shown here is Bishop Street in Watertown during a lake effect snow storm in late November. Alec Johnson/ Watertown Daily Times

WATERTOWN — An “incredibly powerful” winter storm system also described by meteorologists as a “once in a generation type of event” is forecast to move through the area over the Christmas holiday weekend.

High winds, rain, snow and lake effect snow accompanied by dramatically dropping temperatures are expected to impact the region starting Friday and continue through at least Sunday, Christmas Day.

