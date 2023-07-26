MASSENA — Three people were jailed following the execution of a search warrant Monday on Sycamore Street in the village of Massena.

The Massena Police Department said they recovered approximately 34.37 grams of methamphetamine, approximately 8.12 grams of crack cocaine, 147 individual packets of fentanyl/PCP, approximately 1.17 grams of fentanyl, and $1,833 of U.S. currency.

