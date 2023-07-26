MASSENA — Three people were jailed following the execution of a search warrant Monday on Sycamore Street in the village of Massena.
The Massena Police Department said they recovered approximately 34.37 grams of methamphetamine, approximately 8.12 grams of crack cocaine, 147 individual packets of fentanyl/PCP, approximately 1.17 grams of fentanyl, and $1,833 of U.S. currency.
They charged Alisha Crump, 38, Massena, with felony counts of second-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (stimulate over 10 grams, methamphetamine), third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (narcotic intent to sell, fentanyl), third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (narcotic intent to sell, cocaine), fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (controlled substance intent to sell. methamphetamine), and first-degree criminal nuisance.
Dominique X. Pitts, 32, Rochester, was charged with felony counts of second-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (stimulant over 10 grams, methamphetamine), third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (narcotic intent to sell, fentanyl), third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (narcotic intent to sell, cocaine), and third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (narcotic intent to sell, previous conviction, methamphetamine).
Dionte T. Austin, 30, Rochester, was charged with felony counts of second-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (stimulant over 10 grams, methamphetamine), third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (narcotic intent to sell, fentanyl), third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (narcotic intent to sell, cocaine), and third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (narcotic intent to sell, previous conviction, methamphetamine).
They were arraigned in Massena Town Court and remanded to the St. Lawrence County jail, Canton, without bail.
The Massena Police Department was assisted by state police, Department of Homeland Security Investigations and the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office.
