CANTON — In front of the St. Lawrence County Courthouse Wednesday afternoon, Michelle Holmes Ladouceur announced her candidacy for county Surrogate Court judge on the Democratic and Conservative party lines.
The position will be vacant when Judge John F. Richey’s retirement takes effect Feb. 17.
Surrogate Court handles estate and trust matters of people who have died, as well as guardianships and adoptions.
“You deserve an experienced judge who has knowledge of the law, passion, an even temperament, and common sense,” Ms. Ladouceur said in her speech. “If I am elected, I will be that judge.”
For the last seven years, Ms. Ladouceur has served as the principal court attorney to Judge Richey.
Working with Judge Richey, she said, has provided her with “invaluable insight and experience.”
“As principal court attorney, I have primarily been responsible for drafting decisions, opinions and orders, researching the law, advising the judge and working with attorneys to settle cases,” she said.
“Because of that experience,” she added, “I am uniquely qualified for this job. I am the only candidate who has spent the last seven years every day working in Surrogate Court.”
Before that, she spent 15 years in private practice as a partner at Cappello, Linden & Ladouceur, Potsdam, counseling clients on estate planning matters, drafting hundreds of wills and making frequent appearances in Surrogate Court, as well as in state Supreme Court and Family Court.
“My entire 22-year career, I’ve focused on Surrogate’s Court,” she said. “This is what I’ve been preparing for.”
Ms. Ladouceur said she is running for the position because although Surrogate Court is perhaps not as well-known as other courts, it’s very busy, and the work that it does is “vitally important to the community.”
She also harbors a special love for the county she hopes to serve.
“I have deep roots in the county. My parents, grandparents, and great-grandparents all raised their families here, and I am now raising my family here,” she said. “As a multi-generational native of the county, I share the core values that define the north country: hard work, pride in our communities, faith, and the protection of our individual freedoms and the rights given to us by the Constitution.”
“If elected,” she said, “I will strive to continue the standard of excellence set by my predecessors, and to be the surrogate the residents of St. Lawrence County deserve.”
Nicholas Pignone, associate court attorney for St. Lawrence County Family Court, announced his candidacy for Surrogate Court judge in January. He intends to run on the Republican and Conservative party lines.
The election for Surrogate Court judge will take place in November.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.