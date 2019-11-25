CANTON — The Canton Goldenaires will be hosting a benefit concert for the Help Sami Kick Cancer Foundation at Canton Central School’s high school auditorium at 7 p.m. on Nov. 30.
A piano pre-show kicks off the evening at 7 p.m., and various other musical groups, including a junior high school group; Impromptu, a men’s barbershop quartet; The Canton Goldenaires and Fourtissimo a quartet out of the Acapella North Chorus.
Jim and Karen Curtis of the Help Sami Kick Cancer Foundation will be speaking at intermission. Tickets are by donation and will benefit the Help Sami Kick Cancer Fund.
There will be a free will offering at the door and all proceeds will go to the Lodge. The Lodge was conceived as a result of the helpsamikickcancer.org fundraising campaign. The Lodge is a place that enriches the lives of a family who has received the news of a pediatric cancer diagnosis.
Surrounded by 200 acres of woodland, the scenic property, The Lodge at Dreaming Tree Ranch, serves as a retreat for area families dealing with pediatric cancer or other life-altering events.
The vision for the ranch includes offering nature trails for walking, skiing, snowshoeing, horseback riding, side-by-side ATV riding, campfires, swimming, fishing.
Students from Canton Middle School will join the Canton Goldenaires.
