Election night results are unofficial and will be certified by local and state election officials in the coming weeks.
*indicates winner
Governor
Kathy C. Hochul* (D) 2,957,602
Lee Zeldin (R) 2,666,065
Comptroller
Thomas P. DiNapoli* (D) 3,118,466
Paul Rodriguez (R) 2,376,688
Attorney General
Letitia A. James* (D) 2,985,689
Michael Henry (R) 2,539,461
U.S. Senate
Charles E. Schumer* (D) 3,124,001
Joe Pinion (R) 2,414,478
21st Congressional District
Elise M. Stefanik* (R) 165,145
Matt Castelli (D) 112,467
24th Congressional District
Claudia Tenney* (R) 177,901
Steven Holden (D) 91,703
45th Senate District
Daniel G. Stec* (R) 66,826
Jean A. Lapper (D) 43,717
116th Assembly District
Scott A. Gray* (R) 24,817
Susan M. Duffy (C) 10,406
State Supreme Court 5th District
(top four elected)
Julie Grow Denton* (R) 185,418
Mark Rose* (R) 178,501
Kevin P. Kuehner* (R) 177,944
William F. Ramseier* (R) 167,791
David Murad (D) 145,388
Christina Cagnina (D) 126,443
John W. Dillon (D) 124,768
Charles A. Keller (D) 120,980
JEFFERSON COUNTY
Town of Cape Vincent
Town Council (vote for one)
Timothy D. Maloney* (D) 598
Michael Nebbia (R) 469
LEWIS COUNTY
County Court Judge
Daniel R. King* (R) 7,528
Caleb Petzoldt (D) 2,533
Town of Watson
Clerk/Collector
Sharon Sauer* (R) 418
Michelle Ward (PTT) 260
Town of Diana
Town Council (vote for two)
Carl D. Pierce* (R) 423
Richard N. Malbeuf* (R) 402
Kelly Ritz (FTP) 110
ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY
Surrogate Court Judge
Michelle Holmes Ladouceur* (D, C) 18,161
Nick Pignone (R) 14,578
County Legislator 8th District
Stephanie Petkovsek (D) 1,294
Benjamin E. Hull (R,C)* 1,500
County Legislator 11th District
Timothy A. Vollmer (D) 1,073
Glenn Webster (R,C)* 1,158
County Legislator 13th District
John Gennett (R)* 1,226
Lynne Durant (OUR): 594
County Legislator 14th District
Nicole A. Terminelli* (D) 1,080
David Broadbent (R) 895
County Legislator 15th District
Janet Otto-Cassada (D) 1,219
Rita E. Curran* (R,C) 1,632
Town of Colton
Council Member
(One-Year Unexpired Term, vote for one)
Peggy L. Mousaw (D) 248
Lisa Fisher* (R) 471
Town of Fine
Council Member)
(One-year unexpired term, vote for one)
Samuel Bryant (D) 149
Benjamin Wood* (R) 283
Village of Gouverneur
Trustee (vote for two)
Charles Newvine* (D,R) 656
Russ Currier, Jr. (D) 338
Troy Besaw* (R) 447
Town of Madrid
Supervisor
Three-year unexpired term, vote for one)
Anthony A. Cooper* (D) 317
Philip Lloyd Paige (TRA) 243
Town of Massena
Council Member
(One-year unexpired term, vote for two)
Francis Carvel* (D) 1,559
Debra Willer* (R) 1,747
John Roder (ALW) 558
Town of Norfolk
Town Justice (vote for one)
Jill Breit (D) 595
Derek Stevenson* (R,C) 780
Town of Potsdam
Town Justice (vote for one)
David Haggard* (D) 1,918
Kenneth Juddy Plumb (R,C) 1,809
