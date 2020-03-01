Mile Twelve to perform contemporary bluegrass at Pickens Hall

HEUVELTON — Mile Twelve takes their name from the mile marker that sits at Boston’s southern border on route 93. Evan Murphy, Bronwyn Keith-Hynes, Nate Sabat, David Benedict,, and Catherine Bowness are contemporary singer songwriters who collaboratively shape the original or traditional music that they perform to share the narrative of character, often in conflict, during the context of their time.
Mile Twelve will be performing at Pickens Hall Saturday, March 14, at 7 p.m.
Tickets are $13 in advance, and $15 at the door. For information emailinfo@pickenshall.com or call 315-344-7950.
Evan Murphy cofounder of Mile Twelve was raised in Massachusetts, graduating from Boston College, and after graduation studied with Michael Davies and Chris Eldridge for a few years. He has been featured at the International Bluegrass Music Association Songwriter Showcase in 2018.
Native of New Zealand, Catherine Bowness started playing banjo at the age of 12. She has won many awards in her homeland and here in the US. In 2015 she won first place in the Freshgrass Banjo Contest, North Adams, Mass. She currently records, teaches, and performs throughout New England.
Nate Sabat is a native New Yorker, based in New York City. He studied at Berklee College of Music, and has performed on stages throughout Europe, Japan, New Zealand, Australia, Canada and in the United States. He is a bassist, vocalist, songwriter, and arranger.
David Benedict, from South Carolina, is an mandolinist. David has spent time in Nashville recording his music. Moving to Boston and joining Mile Twelve, David has an ongoing weekly video series Mandolin Mondays hosted on the Mandolin Cafe.
Bronwyn Keith-Hynes, from Virginia, accepted on a scholarship to attend the American Roots Music program at Berklee College of Music at the age of 16.
Graduating with a professional Diploma in Violin Performance, she has performed with many and is touring with Mile Twelve. She also is on staff at Berklee College of Music and teaches string lessons at the The Five week Program for several years, and also teaches world wide on Skype.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.