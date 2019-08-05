GOUVERNEUR — Crews will begin milling operations on Route 58 in the town and village of Gouverneur in advance of paving operations starting Tuesday.
Travelers should expect to encounter work zones on Route 58 between Main Street and the intersection of Routes 58 and 812 in Fowler. Work will also be occurring on Route 11 between North Gordon Street and the Route 11 bridge over the Oswegatchie River.
Work is expected to be complete by Aug. 23.
Motorists traveling through the work zones should expect traffic controlled by flaggers and pilot vehicles and should also expect minor delays.
Motorists are urged to slow down and safely move over when approaching roadside vehicles displaying red, white, blue, amber or green lights, including maintenance and construction vehicles in work zones.
To learn more about the Move Over law and efforts to keep workers and motorists safe in highway construction zones, visit www.ny.gov/workzonesafety.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.