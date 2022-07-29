ST. REGIS FALLS — A minor earthquake on Wednesday morning registered on the U.S. Geological Survey’s seismology instruments and was felt as far away as Saranac Lake.
The magnitude 2.5 quake centered in St. Regis Falls and was measured at 8.1 kilometers, or 4.8 miles, below the surface.
“It’s still a shallow earthquake,” said Julie W. Dutton, a geophysicist with the USGS National Earthquake Information Center. “The farthest distance it was felt was 30 miles away from the epicenter.”
She said they received “about 20 reasonable reports” from people in the area, and a couple other reports
“You kind of have to take a grain of salt if it really was felt,” she said.
Ms. Dutton said the 2.5 magnitude measures the relative amount of energy released from friction that occurs in the underground fault. In this case, it was enough to be felt on the surface, but not cause damage. Some who were indoors at the time may have experienced what felt like a vehicle running into the building.
That initial rumbling is what scientists refer to as the P-wave or compressional wave, caused by vibration of the underground rock moving out in a straight line from the epicenter. That’s followed by the S-wave or shear wave, which is the geologic equivalent of wiggling or shaking a rope tied down at one or both ends, according to the USGS website.
Ms. Dutton said the St. Regis Falls quake was small enough that the S-wave probably wouldn’t have been felt above ground.
She said USGS equipment didn’t pick up any aftershock, but it’s possible one may have happened. They generally don’t pick up anything below 2.5 magnitude. She said it’s also possible an aftershock may have been felt in one area, but not others, depending on the respective underground geology.
“Sometimes earthquakes can have some interesting scenarios where it’s felt far away in one place and not another,” Ms. Dutton said.
Anyone can report an earthquake to the USGS by going to earthquake.usgs.gov. The website also shows where earthquakes are being detected around the globe and has more general information about earthquakes.
