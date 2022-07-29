2.5-magnitude quake centers in St. Regis Falls

The epicenter of Wednesday morning’s earthquake was just to the east of the St. Lawrence-Franklin County boundary. Screenshot from U.S. Geological Survey

ST. REGIS FALLS — A minor earthquake on Wednesday morning registered on the U.S. Geological Survey’s seismology instruments and was felt as far away as Saranac Lake.

The magnitude 2.5 quake centered in St. Regis Falls and was measured at 8.1 kilometers, or 4.8 miles, below the surface.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

