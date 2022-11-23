MASSENA — A minor earthquake shook areas around Massena Monday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
The agency reported that a quake measuring 2.2 on the Richter scale was centered about six miles west/northwest of the village at 6 a.m. There were no reports of damage.
Small earthquakes frequently occur near Massena, although a quake measuring 5.8 on the Richter scale struck on Sept. 5, 1944, knocking out power and damaging buildings and homes in Massena and Cornwall, Ontario.
The Times reported in 1944 that people in Pulaski and Saranac Lake experienced furniture moving and dishes breaking from the earthquake, with aftershocks felt throughout the day.
