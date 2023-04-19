POTSDAM — A Clarkson University student who went missing Tuesday after noon was found dead by police today. Stone Mercurio, an 18 year old Clarkson University student was last seen on Tuesday around 12:05 p.m. in the area of the Barking Dog Saloon in Potsdam
The initial investigation indicates Mr. Mercurio’s injuries were self-inflicted and there are no safety concerns for the public. A investigation is being conducted by St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office.
“We are deeply saddened to share with you that local authorities and his family have shared that Stone F. Mercurio ‘26, a Mechanical Engineering major from Rome, NY, has passed away,” Clarkson University President Marc P. Christensen wrote in a message to the campus community. “Our condolences go out to Stone’s family, friends, faculty and classmates.”
Support services have been made available for students, faculty and staff, Mr. Christensen said in his letter.
“Losing a fellow student and member of our University family can be very difficult,” he said. “We will share more information as it becomes available. Our thoughts and prayers are with Stone’s loved ones and the extended Clarkson family.”
The Potsdam Police Department was assisted with personnel, special services, and equipment by the New York State Police rangers, New York State Police, the Sheriff’s Office, and Clarkson University Safety and Security.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.