Akwesasne Mohawk Cultural Educator Karonhianonha Francis plays a water drum while singing to her daughter Oaklyn, during a cultural presentation at the North Country Children’s Museum in Potsdam.

Cultural educators from the North American Traveling College on Cornwall Island gave an Akwesasne Mohawk Cultural Presentation at the North Country Children’s Museum in Potsdam on Saturday.

