BRUSHTON — A Moira man was allegedly found to be in possession of stolen property following his arrest in Brushton on Saturday.
Michael O’Brien, 25, of Moira, faces charges of criminal impersonation, criminal possession of stolen property, and criminal possession of a controlled substance from the New York State Police.
According to a state police news release, troopers were called to Washington Street in response to reports of larcenies from vehicles.
Witnesses observed an unknown person attempting to gain access to multiple cars in the area, according to the press release, which states the person, O’Brien, was soon located on foot by law enforcement.
O’Brien initially gave investigators false information about his identity, but once identified state police found O’Brien had a warrant out for a parole violation from New Hampshire, at which point the suspect was arrested, according to the news release.
Following his arrest, state police said O’Brien was found to be in possession of property that was reported stolen from vehicles in the Brushton area, according to the release.
O’Brien was found to be in possession of stolen property that has not yet been claimed, and anyone with information pertinent to the investigation or who believes they are a victim of these larcenies is asked to contact Investigator Brigitte Thomas of the New York State Police at 518-897-2777.
