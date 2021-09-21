POTSDAM — A Monday morning vehicle crash has left one St. Lawrence County man dead.
According to state police, James R. Murray, 78, of Madrid, was traveling east on County Route 34 in a 2007 Nissan Frontier when he failed to yield the right of way to a farm truck operated by Raymond H. Pearson Jr., 71, of Canton, who was traveling south on Route 310, resulting in a collision.
Mr. Murray was taken to Canton-Potsdam Hospital where he later died.
