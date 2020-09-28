NORTH LAWRENCE — One dog was killed in a fire Monday that claimed the home of a North Lawrence couple.
Crews were called to the home at 795 County Road 54 in North Lawrence at about 10:30 a.m. Monday after a caller reported seeing smoke coming from the trailer.
Lawrenceville Fire Chief Richard Labier said crews arrived to find the rear part of the trailer fully engulfed in flames. They were able to knock down the fire in about 15 minutes, but remained on scene putting out hotspots and ventilating the structure for several hours. Personnel from Nicholville, Moira and North Lawrence were also called out.
Mr. Labier said the fire began in the kitchen. The cause was ruled unknown, but was possibly electrical.
The occupants, who were not identified and did not want to speak to the press, said they were not home at the time, but their two dogs were, one of which did not escape the fire. They said they’re currently being assisted by family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.