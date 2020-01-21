MORLEY — Morley Volunteer Fire Company responded to a garage fire Monday evening in the hamlet that damaged the second floor of a detached garage.
Morley Fire, assisted by Canton Fire and Rescue, Rensselaer Falls Fire, Lisbon Fire and West Potsdam Fire, arrived at a two-story detached garage at a residence at 2211 County Route 14 around 8:14 p.m.
Upon arrival, crews stretched a line to execute an interior response, as the fire was concentrated on the second floor and roof of the building.
Morley Fire Chief Michael Perkins said the fire was under control about 20 minutes after crews arrived. No one was inside the garage at the time of the fire, he said, and the extent of the damage was to the upstairs and roof. The adjacent house was not damaged.
The cause of the fire was determined to be accidental, likely from the chimney of a wood stove inside the garage, Chief Perkins said.
