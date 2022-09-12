CANTON — St. Lawrence University has been ranked among the top 50 best-value liberal arts colleges in the country by Money magazine.
The university placed 42nd on the magazine’s list of colleges that focus on undergraduate education in the arts, humanities, natural sciences and social sciences.
“Laurentians everywhere know the immense worth of a St. Lawrence education, and it’s rewarding to be nationally recognized for our enduring value,” university President Kathryn A. Morris said in a statment. “At St. Lawrence, our faculty and staff are invested in the success of our students, both during and after college. Our top-ranked alumni network is characterized by its shared willingness to give back to current students and do whatever they can to help them jump-start high-impact careers.”
The university’s statement said that over the past several years, and thanks in large part to a generous $3 million gift from Hilary Ayn Valentine, Class of 1989, St. Lawrence University has made significant investments in its Center for Career Excellence (CFCE). In addition to personalized career coaching and planning, the CFCE facilitates signature programs that empower students to leverage their unique liberal arts experiences for career preparation. Some of these programs include one-on-one alumni mentoring, week-long networking trips to cities across the country, career prep boot camps, and alumni residencies.
“Everything our students do during their time here — from research with their faculty mentors to the time they spend studying off campus to their co-curricular commitments and volunteer work in our community — will help them identify their passions and develop their sense of purpose to make a real impact on the world after graduation,” President Morris said.
Money evaluates national colleges and universities for their quality of education, affordability, and outcomes. The publication incorporates factors like graduation rates, student-to-faculty ratio, net price paid by different income brackets, ability to repay debt, post-graduate earnings, and return on investment in its analysis.
Colleges in New York state also appearing in Money’s top 50 Best Liberal Arts Colleges include Hamilton College, Clinton; Colgate University, Hamilton; Vassar College, Poughkeepsie; Barnard College, New York City; Hobart and Williams Smith Colleges; Geneva; and Skidmore College, Saratoga Springs.
