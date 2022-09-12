The sun sets on the St. Lawrence University campus in Canton. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

CANTON — St. Lawrence University has been ranked among the top 50 best-value liberal arts colleges in the country by Money magazine.

The university placed 42nd on the magazine’s list of colleges that focus on undergraduate education in the arts, humanities, natural sciences and social sciences.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.