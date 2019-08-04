GOUVENEUR — The Gouverneur and St. Lawrence County Fair closes today, completing its weeklong run.
For the most part, the weather was generous to fair goers and when it got a little hot, as it did early in the week, there was one very popular spot.
A slushie stand with a smiling moose and vibrant colors — Moose Joose Slush.
Moose Joose Slush was founded in 2010 created by a married couple, Jody and Melanie Conklin of Mooresville, North Carolina.
The Conklin’s make it their mission to travel the entire East Coast to provide people with the perfect summer drink and have been very successful.
There are 12 slushie machines churning out mulit-flavored crushed ice ranging from watermelon to root beer at the St. Lawrence County Fair stand.
The big sellers are typically blue raspberry and cherry while people shy away from the lemon-lime flavor, the Conklins said.
Imbibers don’t have to settle for just one flavor. Customers are encouraged to mix and match from any or all of the tasty options.
The combinations you can create in a souvenir cup are endless such as a piña colada, lemonade, pineapple mix.
Aja H. Barney of Massena, tried the mango flavor.
“The slushie was delicious, especially since it’s so hot out,” said Ms. Barney. “The stand was great; they have water mist sprinklers on the mobile shop that cools you down while you get your slushie as well. It really beat the heat.”
Fair goers who buy a slushie, join the “Brain Freeze Club,” which offers a free slushie after three purchases.
Moose Joose Slush has been coming to the St. Lawrence County Fair for the past 10 years, bringing smiles to sweaty faces.
Mr. and Mrs. Conklin have eight slushie stands that travel from February to November. The shops are all designed differently.
Their mobile shops allow them to go where the people are and helps them get their name out without being tied down to one location.
Moose Joose Slush will be at the New York State Fair in Syracuse.
“If anyone gets a slush at the St. Lawrence County Fair, their cups are good for half price refills here or at the state fair,” said Mr. Conklin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.