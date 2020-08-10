CANTON — A second wave of activity is underway today in St. Lawrence County as part of the ongoing, cross-jurisdictional drug trafficking investigation code-named “Operation Drop.”
Undersheriff Sean P. O’Brien said “several” additional arrests are in progress this morning and more information will be provided during a news conference at 1:30 p.m. today in Canton.
In the early morning hours of May 6, 18 arrests were made in connection to Operation Drop after eight search warrants were executed simultaneously at different locations: two in Potsdam, two in Massena, one in Gouverneur, two in Ogdensburg and one in Watertown.
Sheriff Brooks J. Bigwarfe this spring said the searches recovered a total of six pounds, 12 ounces of cocaine, with an estimated street value of over $300,000; 279 grams of fentanyl, valued at about $55,000; 1,657 bags of heroin and 1,080 bags of fentanyl, all pre-packaged for distribution and valued at about $41,000; and $78,000 in U.S. currency.
Nine of those arrested, all from New Jersey, are believed to be affiliated with a Jersey City criminal organization, ST8 Drop, known to traffick crack cocaine, powder cocaine and heroine laced with fentanyl, and linked to members of the New Jersey Bloods. Seven of the New Jersey defendants were charged as major traffickers.
St. Lawrence County residents were also charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminal nuisance.
The joint investigation is being coordinated by the U.S. Homeland Security Investigations, the St. Lawrence and Jefferson county sheriff’s offices, drug task forces and district attorney’s offices, U.S. Border Patrol and the Border Enforcement Security Task Force, state police and local police departments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.