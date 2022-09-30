More floors reopen after fire repairs at Riverview Towers

Window screens litter the ground outside Riverview Towers in Ogdensburg on March 9, when a fire in a sixth-floor apartment forced the evacuation of all the residents. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

OGDENSBURG — On Monday, another floor will open up for tenants at Riverview Towers, meaning the only empty floor will be the sixth level, where the fire occurred and caused the most damage in March.

Over the last several weeks, tenants at the Ogdensburg Housing Authority-run Riverview Towers, 232 Washington St., have been able to return to their apartments as repairs stemming from the March 8 fire on its sixth floor continue.

