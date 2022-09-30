OGDENSBURG — On Monday, another floor will open up for tenants at Riverview Towers, meaning the only empty floor will be the sixth level, where the fire occurred and caused the most damage in March.
Over the last several weeks, tenants at the Ogdensburg Housing Authority-run Riverview Towers, 232 Washington St., have been able to return to their apartments as repairs stemming from the March 8 fire on its sixth floor continue.
After the fire, the housing complex was closed and about 85 tenants were displaced, many of them being sent to Wadhams Hall, 6866 Route 37, the former college-level seminary now a retreat center. Insurance coverage is expected to cover all of the $4.6 million in estimated repairs needed to fully reopen the 100-unit housing complex.
Cheryl A. Douglass, executive director of the Ogdensburg Housing Authority, said the fifth floor apartments will be made available for tenants on Monday. Other levels have already reopened, including the fourth floor on Thursday, the third floor on Sept. 21 and the second floor on Sept. 12.
In July, four months after the March 8 fire caused the complete evacuation of the building, tenants were welcomed back to the complex’s upper floors from seven to 11.
Now only one level is closed to tenants as the housing authority continues to work on making repairs.
“So what that leaves us with is the sixth and there are only two occupied units on the sixth. The sixth will take a little bit longer and we don’t know how long because we’re waiting for cabinetry. It’s a supply chain issue,” Ms. Douglass said. “There is light at the end of this tunnel now.”
Northern Tier Contracting, Gouverneur, has been the primary contractor making the repairs and Gymo Architecture, Engineering & Land Surveying, Watertown, has overseen the work, Ms. Douglass said.
In April, the investigation into the cause of the fire was suspended until the occupant of the apartment, injured in the blaze, could be interviewed, according to City Manager Stephen P. Jellie.
Mr. Jellie stated that the cause of the fire will remain categorized as undetermined and the city “will have no further comment on this matter.”
