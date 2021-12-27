LOWVILLE — With a long stretch of winter with stable snow and people eager to spend more time outside trying it for the first time, local and state snowmobiling numbers were up in the 2020-21 season despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic; but so were accidents and fatalities.
Lewis County accounted for about 25%, or 39, of the 159 accidents statewide and about 20% of the 15 statewide fatalities with three on its 485 miles of trail, according to Deputy Sheriff Michael K. Leviker who has been compiling the county’s snowmobiling statistics since the 1992-93 season.
“This isn’t where Lewis County wants to be on the top,” said state Parks and Recreation Snowmobile Unit Director Nicole Unser during her presentation at the 20th Annual Snowmobile Law Enforcement Meeting held earlier this month, acknowledging that even one fatality is too many. “But for 35,000 riders on the trails and the very huge number of miles of trails... it’s really not that bad. It could have been way worse.”
Herkimer followed Lewis County with 20 accidents — 18 of which were in the town of Webb — but three counties followed with two fatalities each, including St. Lawrence, Herkimer and Madison counties.
There is not always a correlation between the number of accidents and the number of fatalities.
In the 2014-2015 season, there were 204 accidents around the state with 10 fatalities, while in 2016-2017 and 2018-2019, there were 21 fatalities each but 183 and 160 accidents, respectively.
“It’s hard to say how things will look each year,” Mr. Leviker said. “You just never know.”
In Lewis County, 16 of the 39 accidents took place on groomed trails in the town of West Turin, followed by Martinsburg with five.
Across the state, about a third of the accidents, 56, involved sledders hitting fixed objects like trees, trailers, guide rails, embankments and parked snowmobiles, while 30 and 32 accidents, respectively, involved riders falling from a moving vehicle or a collision with a moving object.
Unsafe speed, however, was by far the most cited reason for crashes across the state with 54, and operator inexperience was the next most common cause, influencing 17 of the 159 accidents.
“Speed is almost always an involving factor (in accidents),” said Turin Ridge Riders snowmobile club president Christopher Skipper, “In years past, riders outpaced the machines, but now, I’d say in the past 15 years, the machines come out of the factory more advanced than the rider and they will allow you to out-pace your skills very quickly. Even the most skilled rider can only ride as fast as... you can see so you’ve got to be prepared at all times for something not expected to be in the middle of the trail, which means driving at a reasonable pace.”
In Lewis County, two of the three deadly accidents also involved alcohol consumption as a root cause when curves were missed and sledders crashed into trees.
The two snowmobiling deaths in St. Lawrence County were a result of two snowmobiles going through thin ice in Oswegatchie in January.
Limited snowfall and erratic temperatures causing a mild winter so far won’t necessarily translate to fewer snowmobilers and fewer accidents.
“Right now there’s not much traffic but a mild winter still means we’ll get a hundred-some inches of snow (on Tug Hill), but the rest of the state won’t... Everybody will be here. There will be less accidents that are spread throughout the state, but all those people that would potentially have an accident in Niagara will come here to have it,” Mr. Skipper said.
The snowmobile season coincides with the state’s fiscal year, beginning on April 1 and ending on March 31 the following year.
