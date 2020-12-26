ALBANY — State Sen. Patty Ritchie is announcing that more than 15,000 holiday greetings were collected through the “Christmas Cards for Our Troops” program, an initiative that helps community members send holiday wishes to active duty military members and veterans. The total is the most ever collected by Sen. Ritchie since she began participating in the program in 2012.
Through the program—which is organized by the Albany Veterans Miracle Center and Ogdensburg native and radio personality Melody Burns—local businesses, community groups, school classes, churches, families and individuals delivered signed cards to Sen. Ritchie’s district offices in Oswego, Jefferson and St. Lawrence Counties.
From there, cards were sent to the Albany Veterans Miracle Center, where they were then distributed veterans and military members deployed across the globe. A number of cards arriving after the deadline were delivered to soldiers and families at Fort Drum, as well as local solider and veteran support groups throughout the region.
“This year, many of us are experiencing what it’s like to be away from loved ones during the holiday season,” said Senator Patty Ritchie. “Year after year, this is a difficult reality for so many of our nation’s heroes and their families.”
“Members of our military make tremendous sacrifices to defend our nation and our freedom. I am thrilled that so many people throughout our region joined me in the effort to let these brave men and women know they are appreciated during this special time of year. “
Since 2012, with the help of Central and Northern New Yorkers, Senator Ritchie has collected nearly 100,000 holiday greetings for the “Christmas Cards for Our Troops” program.
