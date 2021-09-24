WATERTOWN — More than 3,500 pheasants are set to be released in Jefferson, St. Lawrence and Oneida counties.
The state Department of Environmental Conservation will be releasing 3,878 adult, ring-necked pheasants at several locations around the counties in anticipation of the region’s pheasant hunting season, which starts Oct. 1.
Prior to the youth hunt, which is this weekend, pheasants will be stocked at Wildlife Management Areas: Perch River in Jefferson County, Upper and Lower Lakes in St. Lawrence County and Oriskany Flats in Oneida County.
Before the Oct. 1 opening day, pheasants will be stocked at additional WMUs and other areas: Ashland Flats, French Creek and Point Peninsula in Jefferson County; Wilson Hill and Fish Creek in St. Lawrence County; Rome and Verona Beach State Park in Oneida County; and Nowadaga Creek in Herkimer County.
Pheasants will not be stocked in Lewis County this fall. A private landowner in the town of Martinsburg, who opened his land to pheasant stocking and public hunting for many years, has retired from the program. Lewis County landowners who are interested in having their property stocked with pheasants for hunting season can call DEC Region 6 at 315-785-2282.
In-season supplemental stockings will be taking place throughout the hunting season at all locations. The ring-necked pheasants were raised on the DEC Reynolds Game Farm in Ithaca.
