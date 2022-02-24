CANTON — More than 350 eviction applications are scheduled for trial across St. Lawrence County, but how many will end up in court remains to be seen.
During a meeting Thursday morning, Planner II John F. Tenbusch told members of the St. Lawrence County Fair Housing Task Force that he received the eviction information from Diana C. Dufresne, a past member who had represented real estate sales while on the task force.
However, some of those applications may not end up in court yet.
“If a tenant applied for ERAP (the New York State Emergency Rental Assistance Program), then the petition to evict gets held off. I don’t know how many have that,” said Mr. Tenbusch, who represents the St. Lawrence County Planning Office on the task force.
Planner II Matilda M. Larson from the county Planning Office presented data regarding the number of rent relief submissions to the state by ZIP code. As of Feb. 8, she said, 701 rent arrears applications had been filed in the county. The highest number of applications came from Massena at 208 and Ogdensburg at 137. The lowest number of applications were Hopkinton, Chase Mills, DePeyster, Oswegatchie and Redwood, each with one.
She said 573 rent arrears applications had previously been filed as of Oct. 19.
As of Feb. 8 all together, 922 applications had been submitted for rent arrears, prospective rent and utility arrears, up from 761 as of Oct. 19.
“Prospective rent applications essentially indicate future rent payments that were requested as part of the relief,” she said.
Utility arrears applications could not be filed alone, but had to be included with a rent arrears application, according to Courtnie D. Toms, deputy director of Massena’s Maximizing Independent Living Choices who represents the disabled population on the task force.
She said 28% of the submitted applications had been approved, but that wasn’t a surprise.
“We had estimated about 25% would probably get funded based on how much money they had until that point. Their website now says any application completed September 2021 onward will not be funded. They do not have the money for it. It is very clear on the website that they do not have any more money,” Ms. Toms said. “But, they also did request I think over $1 billion from the federal government to try to fund the applicants who have already applied.”
She added that applications are still being accepted after the Legal Aid Society filed a lawsuit to force ERAP “to reopen the portal as a means to provide legal eviction prevention.”
“Because if you file, your eviction is pended until ERAP makes a decision, approved or denied. So, you cannot be evicted,” she said. “But, it can also protect holdover tenants. So, if someone was being evicted just because the landlord did not want to renew their lease, if they filed an ERAP application, they can be protected from an eviction through that process as well.”
Ms. Toms said now that the eviction moratorium is over, Maximizing Independent Living Choices is providing rental assistance again.
“A lot of individuals who applied for ERAP are able to come to us for assistance. They would have to close out their ERAP application so we’re not duplicating benefits,” she said. “We are limited in how much we can spend. We can only provide six months of arrears. So, those who owe 12, 13, 14, 15 months, we’re encouraging them not to cancel their ERAP application unless they can find other sources to pick up what we can’t pay.”
She said they had “an unbelievable amount of people” seeking assistance for rental arrears.
“Many of them did not apply for ERAP. They just did not go through that process or they didn’t understand it. They gave up,” Ms. Toms said.
