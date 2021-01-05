MASSENA — The Massena Town Council has agreed to allow members of the public to see more infrastructure data that’s part of a Geographic Information System overseen by the Development Authority of the North Country.
“They’re asking if we would object to them putting that on the public access portal. The village is doing it, and of course they have a lot more than we do,” Supervisor Steven D. O’Shaughnessy told town council members on Monday.
Village of Massena trustees had agreed to make more information available during their December meeting, at the recommendation of Department of Public Works Superintendent Hassan A. Fayad.
The GIS system available on the DANC and St. Lawrence County websites shows items such as the location of water lines, sewer lines and storm systems, as well as property locations, property addresses and tax map numbers for communities in St. Lawrence County that have taken part in the project.
That information for the village was only available by contacting the Department of Public Works.
By allowing more infrastructure to be visible to the public, Mr. Fayad had said it could help anyone who was interested in moving to the community or setting up a business.
Deputy Supervisor Samuel D. Carbone Jr. told town council members on Monday that he thought it was a good idea, much for the same reason as Mr. Fayad had pointed out to trustees last month.
“There have been some water line projects and stuff. I think it’s good to have that information available to everybody,” he said.
“Unless somebody objects, I’ll agree to it,” Mr. O’Shaughnessy said, with unanimous support from the board members.
The town council had entered into a five-year agreement with DANC for GIS web-based hosting in December 2019. The cost of the base service was $775 in 2020 and will be $825 in 2021-22, and $875 in 2023-24.
A DANC representative had told council members that the system provided infrastructure data for each of the participating municipalities, such as the location of sewer lines, water lines, culverts, sidewalks and, in some cases, even trees and parking meters. Different layers can be used on the map to show the different features.
Each municipality can choose to make a portion or all of its GIS data publicly available. The information can be used by a number of individuals, such as assessors, highway departments and fire departments. A phone app is available in addition to using a computer.
