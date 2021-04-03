CANTON — The St. Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce will be hosting virtual events every Tuesday for community members to learn about relevant topics within the county.
Beginning Tuesday, April 6, the chamber will host the Morning Buzz, a virtual program featuring relevant topics for local businesses interested in growing their opportunities.
“Chamber staff will present and engage in open conversation, with guest speakers joining for some topics,” said the St. Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce’s Director of Tourism Brooke Rouse in a prepared statement.
In April, the recurring Tuesday event will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. with a one-time registration that will allow access to each Tuesday session.
The various topics include Embracing Medical Tourism, Vaccine Visitors on April 6; Opportunities (and limitations) for Events & Catering on April 13; Marketing Opportunities with the Chamber & I Love New York on April 20; and Planning for a Successful Business Transition on April 27.
“You can call in or join by computer,” said Ms. Rouse in a prepared statement. “You can just listen, or you can ask questions. Conversation will be casual, may include guest speakers and will hit on the most pressing concerns and opportunities of the week. By signing up, you will receive an email with the link to join each week, when you can.”
There is no fee for the events and participants can register at, https://business.visitstlc.com/events/details/morning-buzz-virtual-content-connections-10323. Information for joining the call will be provided after signing up.
