MORRISTOWN — The Northumberland Street bridge that spans Morristown Bay has been closed by the St. Lawrence County Department of Highways. The bridge was closed on Sept. 18 after a Sept. 17 report from the State Department of Transportation.
State inspectors informed the Department of Highways that an inspection revealed severe corrosion of the steel bridge pilings and issued a red structural flag.
“There is no immediate plan to do anything with it now,” Andrew Willard, the senior civil engineer for the county highway department said. “To get that deep into the foundation where the pile is rotted off would mean a complete reconstruction and that is not even on the radar at the moment.”
The bridge is on the radar of The Lake Ontario Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative planning committee, which recommended spending $2.1 million on the structure.
The REDI planning committee submitted its recommendations for how to spend $300 million on repairing and fortifying businesses, homes and municipal infrastructure to the state on Sept. 16.
Christopher Calkins, senior vice president of Ramboll, the environmental consulting firm facilitating the REDI process, said that a decision on the list would be made by the middle of October.
