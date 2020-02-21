MORRISTOWN — Lisbon Central School’s elementary school principal and Committee on Special Education chair will likely be Morristown Central’s new superintendent.
Staci Vaughn, if approved by the Morristown Central School Board of Education at its Tuesday meeting, will fill the vacancy left by former Superintendent Doug McQueer’s move to Hammond Central School.
Ms. Vaughn will start on July 1. Retired Heuvelton Central superintendent Susan Todd will act as interim superintendent until then.
Ms. Vaughn has been the elementary school principal and CSE chair for Lisbon since 2016. She previously served as CSE chair and school psychologist at the school, and as CSE chair and school psychologist in the Thousand Islands School District.
Ms. Vaughn has a certificate of advanced study in educational leadership from St. Lawrence University, a certificate of advanced study in school psychology from SUNY Albany, and is a New York State and nationally certified school psychologist and a New York state-certified school building leader and school district leader.
“We are confident that Staci brings the necessary skills, qualifications, and characteristics to make her a successful leader for the Morristown Central School District,” said BOE President Dave Young in a news release issued by Rebekah Mott of St. Lawrence-Lewis BOCES.
Ms. Vaughn’s salary has not been determined.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.