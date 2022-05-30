MORRISTOWN — Democrats in the town of Morristown are looking to change how their future candidates for elected office will be selected.
Democrats currently use a caucus, or gathering to establish who will be running on the Democratic line for offices in the township.
Christopher B.T. Coffin, a councilor on the Morristown Town Board, and a small group of fellow Democrats are looking at switching from caucuses to holding a primary election in June like local Republicans.
It’s all about getting more Democrats involved in town elections and making the process more transparent and uniform, according to Mr. Coffin.
“More than half of the races in town have been uncontested in November. I don’t have any wish to make town politics more partisan, but I really do have a goal of trying to offer choices and see if we can elicit more candidates to run,” Mr. Coffin said. “We feel as if running primaries is what people are more used to participating in. So hopefully more folks would end up voicing their interests and preference on who the candidates would be.”
If Democrats switch to the primary form of selecting candidates, they would have to submit petitions to the county Board of Elections and participate in a primary election held in June. The winner of the Democratic primary would then move on to the November election against candidates from other parties.
The first step in making the change will take place during a June 4 meeting at the Morristown Fire Hall. The meeting starts at 2 p.m. Mr. Coffin said those in attendance will help form a Democratic Committee for the town, and once that is completed, the committee will decide on switching to a primary format.
Anyone is invited to attend, but only registered Democrats will be allowed to vote.
“These procedures are keeping within the county Democratic Committee’s bylaws, that’s basically the governing document on how to make these type of changes,” Mr. Coffin said.
Mr. Coffin said that public notices have been placed around the town publicizing the meeting and that fellow Democrats are calling, emailing and notifying people to attend the session.
