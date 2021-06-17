MORRISTOWN — Area residents will be able to celebrate Independence Day a day earlier, thanks to festivities and a fireworks show presented by the Morristown Volunteer Fire Department & Rescue Squad.
Fire Chief Jay Moore said that Saturday, July 3 will be a busy day for the volunteer fire, rescue and auxiliary squads as they plan for their annual Independence Day celebration.
The popular parade on July 4 will not be held for the second year in a row, according to Moore, due to COVID-19 restrictions.
However, the Town of Morristown is helping the fire department make up for its loss, according to Moore.
“There will be a classic car parade put on by the Town of Morristown. The Seaway Valley Cruisers Car Club at noon on Saturday will follow the normal parade route and then display the cars behind the fire station,” he said.
The Morristown Auxiliary will be holding a craft fair behind the fire station from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Moore said that there are 20 vendors currently signed up to take part but more are always welcome.
Vendors will have a 10X10 foot space and they are responsible for their own tables, chairs and tents. If you are interested in being a vendor contact 315-778-9614.
If you are looking for food, the fire department has just what you are looking for, according to Moore.
“We will be having our famous, mouth watering, best in the north country chicken barbecue, which will be done drive-through, takeout style,” said Moore, adding that it will run from 2 p.m. on.
Cost is $12 and you get a half a chicken, cole slaw, baked beans, salt potatoes and a dessert. Take-outs can be ordered by calling Ann at 315-778-9614.
If chicken barbecue isn’t what you are looking for, then Cam’s Pizza and St. Lawrence Sandwich food trucks and a hot dog, hamburger stand will be providing concessions behind the fire station.
River Myst Winery will be providing wine slushies most of the day as well.
Live entertainment will begin at 5 p.m.
At dusk is when the real entertainment begins.
“Our spectacular fireworks display will take place at dusk,” said Moore. He added that the department puts on the fireworks show itself and is paid for by the department and its sponsors.
“All of this is provided by our sponsors,” he said.
He said between 2-3,000 people flock to Morristown to watch the fireworks shoot off and that people tend to have a good time, in a relaxed atmosphere. He is hoping that the day is more popular than ever, especially after 2020 that saw everything grind to a halt due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I hope people come out. We want people to know they can come out and still be safe. There’s plenty of space between all of the fields where people can spread out. We encourage everyone to come out and have a good time,” said Moore.
Volunteer firefighters and rescue squad members will be walking around collecting donations to help pay the events and fireworks shows. Moore asks that if you can, to make a donation of any size.
“Donations are always appreciated which helps support the festivities that they are here to enjoy,” said Moore.
