MORRISTOWN — State police made one arrest following a Saturday night vehicle pursuit in western St. Lawrence County.
Matthew P. McLean, 35, of Morristown, was allegedly driving on Lovejoy Road in the town of Oswegatchie when troopers attempted to conduct a traffic stop. Mr. McLean is alleged to have continued driving onto County Route 6, Middle Road, Gilmour Road, County Route 2 and Route 37.
The vehicle stopped at a residence on Route 37 in Morristown, where Mr. McLean was taken into custody, according to police. He was charged with third-degree fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and reckless driving, all misdemeanors.
Mr. McLean was turned over to the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office pending arraignment on the charges related to the pursuit, and was remanded, without bail, to county jail in Canton on a warrant for a parole violation.
