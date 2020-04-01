MORRISTOWN — State police on Thursday arrested Alexander E. Gagnon, 27, of Morristown, on charges of second-degree assault and first-degree endangering the welfare of an incompetent or physically disabled person.
Troopers allege Mr. Gagnon assaulted a male resident on March 21, at the Individualized Residential Alternative, 168 High St., Morristown, leaving the man with bruising on his face and right arm.
The High Street IRA is one of 13 IRAs in St. Lawrence County, all operated by United Helpers.
Mr. Gagnon was arraigned in St. Lawrence County Court and released on his own recognizance with an appearance ticket for Morristown Town Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.